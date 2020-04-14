NFL And NFLPA Vote To Approve Virtual Off-season Program Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

The NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have agreed to conduct a virtual off-season program in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The NFL Network broke the news on Monday, stating an agreement between the two has been reached and the teams can start their virtual off-season program by April 20, 2020.

NFL coronavirus: Offseason to be conducted in a virtual format

The NFL executive committee and the NFLPA have both reportedly voted to approve the virtual program, which had been under discussion for the last few weeks. The NFLPA subsequently released a statement which read, 'Both our Executive committee and Board of Player Reps have voted unanimously to approve a virtual offseason program up until the start of training camp.'

The NFL and NFLPA have reached agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020, starting next Monday, April 20, per sources. The “virtual period” can begin next Monday, April 20, but -- this is key -- no on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

NFL coronavirus: Executives and NFLPA agree to conduct virtual offseason program

The NFL club facilities have been closed for an indefinite period of time due to the outbreak which means no on-field activities will be allowed until the facilities have opened for all 32 NFL teams.

According to NFL.com, the virtual off-season program will consist of three weeks of 'classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using video-conferencing technology'. Furthermore, the virtual off-season program for the clubs is not expected to end before May 15, and could potentially be the format used for the entire off-season window, which concludes on June 26.

The NFL Network further notes that if the club facilities do not open during the off-season window, each team will be allowed to conduct a mandatory veteran mini-camp on a virtual basis. The said camp will be restricted to two hours of classroom time along with two hours of workout time.

Teams are permitted to send players workout equipment and monitoring devices -- e.g. kettlebells, resistance bands, Apple watches, etc. -- provided the cost for any individual player doesn't exceed $1,500. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

According to AP, players must be paid the $235 daily minimum wage and players with off-season workout bonuses must also be credited for their participation. Rookie players participating in the sessions will receive a minimum of $135 a day during the developmental program.

