NFL Draft Pick Salaries: How Much Will 2021 NFL picks Earn Ft. Lawrence, Wilson, Lance

Quarterbacks dominated the first round of the 2021 NFL draft as teams looked to grab the players they hope will be franchise cornerstones for years to come. There was little surprise at the No.1 overall pick in Thursday night’s event in Cleveland as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson QB, Trevor Lawrence. However, netizens have been curious to know more about how much the NFL Draft picks will earn with their new deals.

NFL Draft pick salaries: How much will 2021 NFL Draft picks earn?

For NFL Draft players, the team that drafts them can have a major impact on how they develop as NFL pros, but it also can have a huge impact on their wallets. However, what number draft pick a player is also determines how much money he will earn on his rookie contract. This is due to the NFL’s rookie wage scale, which assigns dollar amounts to specific draft slots. The higher a player is drafted, the more lucrative their overall contract and signing bonus are.

NFL Draft 2021 biggest contract: How much will NFL Draft 1st round picks earn?

Here are the estimated contracts and signing bonuses for the first-round selections of the 2021 NFL draft, according to contract monitoring site Spotrac. Only signing bonuses are guaranteed to the player.

Pick No. 1 - Total contract value: $36.8M, signing bonus: $24.2M

Pick No. 2 - Total contract value: $35.2M, signing bonus: $22.9M

Pick No. 3 - Total contract value: $34.1M, signing bonus: $22.2M

Pick No. 4 - Total contract value: $32.9M, signing bonus: $21.3M

Pick No. 5 - Total contract value: $30.9M, signing bonus: $19.8M

Pick No. 6 - Total contract value: $27.1M, signing bonus: $17.1M

Pick No. 7 - Total contract value: $24.1M, signing bonus: $14.9M

Pick No. 8 - Total contract value: $21.1M, signing bonus: $12.7M

Pick No. 9 - Total contract value: $20.9M, signing bonus: $12.6M

Pick No. 10 - Total contract value: $20.2M, signing bonus: $12M

Pick No. 11 - Total contract value: $18.9M, signing bonus: $11.1M

Pick No. 12 - Total contract value: $17.1M, signing bonus: $9.8M

Pick No. 13 - Total contract value: $16.6M, signing bonus: $9.5M

Pick No. 14 - Total contract value: $15.9M, signing bonus: $8.9M

Pick No. 15 - Total contract value: $15.6M, signing bonus: $8.7M

Pick No. 16 - Total contract value: $14.7M, signing bonus: $8.1M

Pick No. 17 - Total contract value: $14.4M, signing bonus: $7.8M

Pick No. 18 - Total contract value: $14M, signing bonus: $7.6M

Pick No. 19 - Total contract value: $13.8M, signing bonus: $7.4M

Pick No. 20 - Total contract value: $13.7M, signing bonus: $7.35M

Pick No. 21 - Total contract value: $13.6M, signing bonus: $7.3M

Pick No. 22 - Total contract value: $13.5M, signing bonus: $7.2M

Pick No. 23 - Total contract value: $13.4M, signing bonus: $7.1M

Pick No. 24 - Total contract value: $13M, signing bonus: $6.9M

Pick No. 25 - Total contract value: $12.9M, signing bonus: $6.8M

Pick No. 26 - Total contract value: $12.7M, signing bonus: $6.6M

Pick No. 27 - Total contract value: $12.6M, signing bonus: $6.53M

Pick No. 28 - Total contract value: $12.5M, signing bonus: $6.5M

Pick No. 29 - Total contract value: $11.9M, signing bonus: $6.1M

Pick No. 30 - Total contract value: $11.6M, signing bonus: $5.8M

Pick No. 31 - Total contract value: $11.3M, signing bonus: $5.6M

Pick No. 32 - Total contract value: $11.2M, signing bonus: $5.5M

NFL Draft results for first round

Trevor Lawrence, QB (Clemson) – Jacksonville Jaguars Zach Wilson, QB (BYU) – New York Jets Trey Lance, QB (North Dakota State) – San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans) Kyle Pitts, TE (Florida) – Atlanta Falcons Ja’Marr Chase, WR (LSU) – Cincinnati Bengals Jaylen Waddle, WR (Alabama) – Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles) Penei Sewell, OT (Oregon) – Detroit Lions Jaycee Horn, CB (South Carolina) – Carolina Panthers Patrick Surtain II, CB (Alabama) – Denver Broncos DeVonta Smith, WR (Alabama) – Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas Cowboys)

