Joe Montana Grandchild Kidnapped? NFL Legend Rescues Infant From Intruder In Malibu Home

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife prevented the abduction of their grandchild this past weekend. According to reports in the United States, an intruder broke into their Malibu home and attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the intruder before successfully prying the child out of her hands. The perpetrator, later identified to be Sodsai Dalzell, managed to escape the scene but was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Also Read | Rodgers, Packers Unbeaten With 37-30 Victory Over Saints

Joe Montana told the officials that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen when Dalzell suddenly entered their home, grabbed the child and tried to walk away with the infant. Joe and Jennifer confronted the woman and tried to "de-escalate the situation," asking her to give the child back. A short tussle ensued after which Joe Montana managed to retrieve the child safely.

Sodsai Dalzell was arrested later in the day. She now faces charges of kidnapping and burglary. The LAC Sheriff’s Department is yet to release further details from the investigation.

Also Read | Mayfield, Chubb Lead Browns Past Washington And Over .500

Joe Montana grandchild kidnapped? NFL legend tweets out message for his followers

The San Francisco 49ers legend later sent out a message to his followers via social media, thanking everyone for reaching out during the unusual situation. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” Montana wrote. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Also Read | Punishing Pitt: No. 24 Panthers Relying On Dominant Defense

Joe Montana, who turned 64 this summer, is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the 49ers. He started his NFL career in San Francisco in 1979, playing 13 years for the team before departing for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993. The quarterback retired in 1994 having thrown for over 40,000 yards and 273 touchdowns in his 15-year career. He was nicknamed "The Comeback Kid" during his heyday in the 1980s.

In addition to four Super Bowl rings, Montana won the Super Bowl MVP award thrice, and is a two-time NFL MVP and eight-time Pro Bowler. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the year 2000, which was also his first year of eligibility. Widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Montana had his No.16 jersey retired by the 49ers.

Also Read | Joe Montana, Wife Block Attempted Kidnapping Of Grandchild

(Image Credits: Joe Montana Instagram)