Odell Beckham Jr To Join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL Trade Rumours Around Browns Star

Cleveland Browns suffered an embarrassing 38-24 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday Night Football. The defeat meant that Browns now have a 6-8 record in the AFC North table and are third behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and table-toppers Baltimore Ravens. Post the loss, it was reported that highly-rated wide receiver issued a ‘come and get me’ trade plea to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL: Browns star Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham Jr

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham Jr.: "I think he wants to be here, I know he wants to be here...it's not even about going someplace else. He's a leader. Inside this organization, he has a voice...he doesn't want to leave and he's not trying to leave." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) December 12, 2019

NFL trade rumours: Odell Beckham Jr to Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020?

#OBJ WANTS TO PLAY FOR #STEELERS? According to reports, @Browns wide receiver @obj has reached out to members of four teams, including the @steelers , asking them to trade for him. #HereWeGo https://t.co/NBcGuZAUHb — KDKA (@KDKA) December 17, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr has endured a difficult season with the Cleveland Browns as the team has failed to live up to expectations. Their recent loss to the Cardinals has proved to be the final nail in the coffin with American media reports stating that OBJ has asked the Pittsburgh Steelers to come and get him in the NFL offseason. NFL Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala confirmed the news on radio show - 92.3 The Fan - in Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

Odell Beckham Jr posted this on his social media handle

Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

