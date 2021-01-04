NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild Card Match-ups And Scenarios

Quick links:
On Sunday, the NFL schedule for the opening weekend of the playoffs was announced with a decidedly different look. Not only will there be 14 teams in the postseason for the first time in league history but there will also be some fresh faces and that's because the two longest playoff droughts in the NFL both came to an end this year. Washington Football Team's win on Sunday night clinched the NFC East division title as Ron Rivera's franchise booked their place in the 2020 playoff field.
ALSO READ: 'Fox NFL Kickoff' Weathers Challenges Faced By Pregame Shows
This season, the NFL expanded its postseason to 14 teams, meaning only the two No. 1 seeded franchises - the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC - will get first-round byes. The other 12 teams that have qualified for the playoffs will compete in a six-game wild-card weekend that begins in five days.
After managing to play 256 regular-season games, all the NFL has to do is play 13 more to crown a Super Bowl champion. Here's the entire schedule for the postseason:
13-3 & the NFC's No. 1 seed.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7c80wUG3Hq— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 4, 2021
Let's do it. #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/9h9vfJAchO— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2021
ALSO READ: NFL On Pace To Set Scoring Record In 2020 Season
AFC Divisional Round
NFC Divisional Round
AFC Divisional Round
NFC Divisional Round
The Packers and Chiefs will be playing their first games of the postseason in the divisional round but the schedule hasn't been released as of yet.
ALSO READ: NFL Union President Tretter Offers Suggestions For 2021
NFC Championship, 3:05 PM ET (Monday, 1:35 AM IST)
AFC Championship, 6:40 PM ET (Monday, 5:10 AM IST)
ALSO READ: NFL Races Go Down To The Wire In AFC South And NFC East
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion in Tampa, 6:30 PM ET (5:00 AM IST)