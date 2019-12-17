NFL Rumours: Antonio Brown Drawing Interest From Several Teams Despite Rape Allegations

New England Patriots acquired the services of highly-controversial WR Antonio Brown at the start of the 2019 NFL season. However, he has faced various serious allegations off the football field. As per a Sports Illustrated report, Antonio Brown was accused in a lawsuit by his former trainer of sexual assault and rape. Despite all these allegations, Antonio Brown is reported to be on the radar of almost two dozen NBA franchises.

Dez Bryant's message to Antonio Brown

NFL rumours: Antonio Brown drawing interest from 'at least' 20 NFL teams

Former Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection. In addition to that, the highly-talented WR has 841 catches for 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns. He drew great plaudits when he burst onto the scene with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his off-field antics have stained his career. The recent rape allegations proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Antonio Brown. He was ousted from the New England Patriots squad as a direct consequence. Antonio Brown met with NFL officials over the allegations but they have not yet dished out any sanctions. The wide receiver could face a lengthy suspension or could be subjected to the commissioner’s exempt list if he does sign with an NFL team. Recent reports in the Bleacher Report state that Antonio Brown has been drawing interest from 'at least' 20 NFL teams, excluding New England Patriots.

What does the future hold for New England Patriots' star Antonio Brown?

