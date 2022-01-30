NFL star Tom Brady, who will turn 45 in August, is rumoured to be preparing his retirement from American football after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl championships. The report was first published by ESPN early Sunday morning, prompting a flood of responses from all over the world. Brady's agent, Don Yee, also issued a clarification, stating that he is unable to comment on the report's accuracy, but that a statement from the player himself should be expected soon.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future. Without getting into the accuracy and inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon," Brady’s agent Don Yee was quoted as saying by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady's parents on his retirement report

Brady's parents, on the other hand, have disputed claims of his retirement, claiming they aren't sure where the rumours started. Brady's mother, Galynn, stated that if Brady chooses to retire, his family members will know first. Brady's father too brushed off the speculation, saying the reports are "not true".

"I think his family would know first. I’m not sure where it (retirement report) all got started," Brady's mother Galynn was quoted as saying by NBC reporter Terry McSweeney. Brady's father Tom Brady Sr. told KRON4 News that the retirement reports are "not true".

The Buccaneers quarterback took to his official Instagram account earlier this week to express his gratitude to the fans who supported him throughout the season. Brady also stated in his post that he recognises that there will be a lot of interest in his future at this stage in his career, but that all he is thinking about right now is "gratitude" for his team and supporters.

"I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interested in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much," Brady wrote on Instagram.

