NFL Week 1 Results, Highlights, Standings: Chiefs, Patriots Start Opening Week With A Bang

Reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their title defence with a dominating 34-20 win over the Houston Texans. Cam Newton starred with a two-touchdown performance in his New England Patriots debut, while former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady failed to a steer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints. Here's a look at the NFL Week 1 results and highlights/review of some of the key games from the week.

Chiefs kickoff title defence with an exhilarating offensive display

Andy Reid's men began where they left off last season with an exciting offence that helped them beat the Texans with relative ease. It was all too similar to the sides' last meeting in the 2019 NFL playoffs, where the Texans started the game explosively, only to be trounced by the Chiefs' offence in the latter stages. Mahomes threw for 211 yards and completed three touchdown passes as rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown in his big league debut.

Tom Brady intercepted twice in Bucs debut

Tom Brady, known for his inch-perfect passes down the field, would have hoped for a much better debut in a Bucs uniform. The 43-year-old was intercepted twice and sacked three times in the Bucs' 34-23 loss to the Saints, which also drew criticism from Tampa head coach Bruce Arians. The iconic former Patriots quarterback will be hoping for a much better show when his side play their first home game of the season against the Panthers.

"We had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there’s no excuses and we’re the only ones that can do something about it." - @tombrady#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/yUa3e0J8hj — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 14, 2020

Cam Newton shines on Patriots debut

Cam Newton, brought in to replace Tom Brady, was one of the most influential players on the field for the Patriots in their 21-11 win against the Dolphins. Although Newton failed to register a touchdown pass during the game, he more than made up for it with his stellar rush play. The 31-year-old made 15 carries for 75 yards, rushing for two touchdowns. Newton's numbers as a rushing quarterback were the most by a Patriots QB since Steve Grogan in 1977. If the former NFL MVP can remain injury-free, he looks every bit like a player who can lead the Patriots in the post-Brady era.

Joe Burrow impresses on debut despite slender loss

2020 NFL Draft's No 1 overall pick, quarterback Joe Burrow was impressive for the Cincinnati Bengals, despite his side losing 13-16 at home to the Chargers. Burrow threw for 193 yards, had one interception and failed to register a touchdown. However, the former LSU Tigers star had an impressive outing as he showed his excellent speed, registering a 23-yard rushing touchdown on a designed run play.

NFL Week 1 results

Thursday, September 10

Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 Houston Texans

Sunday, September 13

Buffalo Bills 27-17 New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings 34-43 Green Bay Packers

Washington Football Team 27-17 Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens 38-6 Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers 30-34 Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions 23-27 Chicago Bears

Atlanta Falcons 25- 38 Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots 21-11 Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals 13-16 LA Chargers

San Francisco 49ers 20-24 Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints 34-23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LA Rams 20-17 Dallas Cowboys

Monday, September 14

New York Giants 16-26 Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos 14-16 Tennessee Titans

NFL standings

At the end of Week 1, the Bears and Packers share the podium in NFL North with one win on the board. Washington and New Orleans are the teams that started the season with wins in NFC East and South, respectively. In NFC West, the Cardinals, Seahawks and Rams, have all got wins on the board.

In AFC West, Kansas City, LA Chargers and Las Vegas have started the season on a winning note. Ravens & Steelers, Jaguars & Titans and Patriots & Bills, are currently sharing the top spot during Week 1.

