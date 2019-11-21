NHL: Army Vet Adorably Surprises Son At Rangers Game After Returning From Afghanistan

After consecutive losses, the New York Rangers picked up a much-needed win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 21. While the Rangers entered into the game on the back of successive losses, the Capitals were high in spirits after consecutive wins in the league. It was an eventful night for Rangers fans at the Madison Square Garden as the Rangers registered a 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Ian Buck reporting for duty

However, the much-needed win for the New York Rangers wasn’t the only eventful happening of the night. A Staff Sergeant in the United States army Ian Buck chose the game against the Washington Capitals to surprise his 10-year old son, Luke. Ian Buck had been stationed in Afghanistan for a year-long tour.

First, he won the in-arena trivia game.



Then, he won the best prize of all. Welcome home from Afghanistan, Dad. #NYR | @BudweiserUSA pic.twitter.com/kW9LMJ2BZ5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 21, 2019

During the second period of the game between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals, Luke was chosen to compete in a movie-naming contest against Rangers’ Adam Fox. Luke won the contest by naming 13 sports movies in 15 seconds, defeating Fox's six in the process. Luke’s victory earned him a New York Rangers jersey.

New York Rangers finally register a win

However, the joy of getting a New York Rangers jersey was piled upon by the fact that Luke’s dad came racing down the steps to surprise his son after his win. On seeing his dad after over a year, Luke rushed up the stairs, and the pair were engaged in a warm, heartfelt embrace. Staff Sgt. Ian Buck then burst into tears, as the crowd at the Madison Square Garden roared with approval upon their sentimental reunion. The crowd’s roar was complemented by the players tapped their hockey sticks on the ice. There was another gift on offer for Luke and his dad on the night. The New York Rangers turned up the heat on the Washington Capitals at the Madison Square Garden to emerge 4-1 winners. Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist particularly impressed against the Capitals. The New York Rangers did well to stifle an in-form Capitals side. However, when the Washington Capitals did get the odd chance, Lundqvist did well to turn aside all 24 shots he faced in the opening 40 minutes.

