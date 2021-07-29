Last Updated:

Nike's Mask For U.S Swimming Team At Tokyo Olympics Triggers Meme Fest; Goes Viral

People on Twitter couldn’t help but notice the USA's swimming team face mask which took the concept from popular Japanese culture of folding paper, 'Origami'

Written By
Saptarshi Das
swimming team face mask

AP


USA's swimming team is grabbing a lot of attention but not just for their performance rather for a mask at the Tokyo Olympics. Inspired by the popular Japanese culture of 'Origami', these USA swimming team face mask raised a lot of hilarious opinions on social media. These masks are manufactured by Nike and will soon be available for sale in the brand's official website

People on Twitter couldn’t help but notice that the masks the athletes were sporting look similar to the facial apparatus sported by Batman’s enemy Bane and the American psychological horror-thriller television series, Hannibal. 

Can you buy this unique mask?

Nike has provided Team USA athletes with the "performance masks," which will soon be available to buy on Nike's website.
"The unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal airflow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask," the company said in a statement. "Nike Venturer is not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment, nor is it meant to be a medical face mask or surgical mask." Athletes are required to wear them at all Olympic venues indoors and outdoors in Tokyo, including medal ceremonies, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday, according to an agency. However, they can take them off in order to take pictures.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Meet Atanu & Deepika, Indian archers who were struck by cupid's arrow

IOC spokesman iterates on the importance of masks

Team USA entered the arena wearing face masks on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre.
"It's not nice to have. It's a must to have," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said about masks.
"No, there is no relaxation and we would urge and ask everyone to obey the rules," Adams said. "It's important for the sports, for everyone involved and for our Japanese friends and it would send a strong message."

READ | Priyanka Chopra hails Mary Kom as 'ultimate champion' after her exit from Tokyo Olympics

Image Credits - AP

READ | Putting mental health on the floor, Simone Biles strikes gold after Olympics withdrawal
READ | Tokyo Olympics: China blasts media house for 'ugly' picture of athlete, faces backlash
First Published:
COMMENT