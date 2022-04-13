Nikita Mazepin Faces Axe Again As Italy Seizes Properties Worth 105 Million Euros

Problems continue to pile on for former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin with reports emerging about Italian Police seizing his properties. According to a CNN report, the property belonging to Nikita Mazepin and his father Dmitry is valued at €105 million ($114.32 million). The father-son duo are included on a list of individuals sanctioned by the EU in early March following the Russia Ukraine war.

Nikita Mazepin's properties seized by Italian police

The report published by CNN shows the statement released by the Italian financial police which read "A real estate asset worth approximately 105 million euro has been frozen because the property is attributable to the Russian billionaire Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin and his son Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin, until March 5 a Formula 1 driver of the Haas F1 Team."

The statement further read "The property is a residential compound in Portisco, Sardinia. The two Mazepins are among the Russians targeted by sanctions by the European Union. The ownership of the Sardinian real estate is connected to the Mazepins via a "foreign company".

The report further states that in an interview with the BBC before the seizure of Sardinian property, Nikita Mazepin had said, "I don't agree with being in the sanctions. I've said previously that I intend to fight it. Perhaps, now is not the right time because if you look at the whole situation that's happening against athletes and in the general case, its "cancel culture" against my country."

Nikita Mazepin F1 stint with Haas

During the 2021 season, Nikita Mazepin drove for Haas F1 team and finished last in the drivers' championship. Earlier this year Haas decided to terminate the contract following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The mounting pressure on the team came about as the sporting world broke ties with Moscow due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

Hass F1 team released a statement that read, "Haas F1 team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Urakali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin. As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict.". Before Nikita Mazepin's sacking, Haas had removed the name of Uralkali from their car and any other accessories that they had.