NIM Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

Image Source: Pauc Handball/ Twitter
Usam Nimes (NIM) will go up against Pauc Handball (PAC) in the upcoming match of the French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Friday, April 9 at 8 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Le Parnasse in Nimes, France. Here is our NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction and NIM vs PAC Dream11 team.
Pauc Handball are currently at the fourth spot of the French Star League standings with 22 points. Javier Muñoz Cabezón and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing four (two draws). Usam Nimes, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with 21 points and a win-loss record of 10-6 (one draw).
Ahmed Hesham, Mohamad Sanad, Michaël Guigou, Vid KavtiÄnik, Gueric Vincent, Rémi Desbonnet, O'Brian Nyateu, Quentin Dupuy, Teodor Paul, Quentin Minel, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Rémi Salou, Luc Tobie, Baptiste Joblon, Benjamin Gallego, Nicolas Nieto, Julien Rebichon, Romain Tesio, Clement Esparon, Lou Derisbourg, Damien Gibernon, Louis Gouaze, Billy Chabaud, Franck Maurice
Wesley Pardin, Nicolas Claire, William Accambray, Marko Racic, Ian Tarrafeta Serrano, Karl Konan, Imanol Garciandia Alustiza, Baptiste Bonnefond, Javier Muñoz Cabezón, Kristjan Orn Kristjansson, Anders Lynge Hansen, Matthieu Ong, Inaki Pecina Tome, Gabriel Loesch, Samuel Honrubia
Considering the recent run of form, our NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction is that Pauc Handball will come out on top in this contest.
ð‰ð¨ð®ð« ððž ð¦ðšððœð¡ ðŸ’¥— PAUC HANDBALL (@pauchandball) April 9, 2021
ðŸ“º A suivre en direct sur beinsports
ðŸ†š Nîmes vs PAUC
ðŸ† 22e journée de @LidlStarligue
â° 20H
ðŸŸ Le Parnasse#EnjoyYourPAUC #ALL4PAUC #PAUC #GameDay #aixmaville #regionsud #lidlstarligue #handball #sport pic.twitter.com/RBMRrT0dQQ
Note: The NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction and NIM vs PAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NIM vs PAC Dream11 team and NIM vs PAC match predictions do not guarantee positive results.