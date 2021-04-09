NIM Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Star League 2021 Game Preview

Usam Nimes (NIM) will go up against Pauc Handball (PAC) in the upcoming match of the French Star League or LNH Division 1 on Friday, April 9 at 8 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Le Parnasse in Nimes, France. Here is our NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction and NIM vs PAC Dream11 team.

NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction: NIM vs PAC Dream11 team and preview

Pauc Handball are currently at the fourth spot of the French Star League standings with 22 points. Javier Muñoz Cabezón and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing four (two draws). Usam Nimes, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with 21 points and a win-loss record of 10-6 (one draw).

NIM vs PAC live: NIM vs PAC Dream11 team and schedule

French date and time: Friday, April 9 at 8 PM

India date and time: Friday, April 9 at 11:30 PM

Venue: Le Parnasse, Nimes, France

NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction: NIM vs PAC Squads

NIM vs PAC team: Usam Nimes squad

Ahmed Hesham, Mohamad Sanad, Michaël Guigou, Vid KavtiÄnik, Gueric Vincent, Rémi Desbonnet, O'Brian Nyateu, Quentin Dupuy, Teodor Paul, Quentin Minel, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Rémi Salou, Luc Tobie, Baptiste Joblon, Benjamin Gallego, Nicolas Nieto, Julien Rebichon, Romain Tesio, Clement Esparon, Lou Derisbourg, Damien Gibernon, Louis Gouaze, Billy Chabaud, Franck Maurice

NIM vs PAC team: Pauc Handball squad

Wesley Pardin, Nicolas Claire, William Accambray, Marko Racic, Ian Tarrafeta Serrano, Karl Konan, Imanol Garciandia Alustiza, Baptiste Bonnefond, Javier Muñoz Cabezón, Kristjan Orn Kristjansson, Anders Lynge Hansen, Matthieu Ong, Inaki Pecina Tome, Gabriel Loesch, Samuel Honrubia

NIM vs PAC match prediction: Top picks

Usam Nimes: Rémi Desbonnet, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo, Mohamad Sanad

Pauc Handball: Anders Lynge Hansen, Nicolas Claire, Javier Muñoz Cabezón

NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction: NIM vs PAC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rémi Desbonnet

Defenders: Nicolas Claire, Kristjan Orn Kristjansson, Jean-Jacques Acquevillo

Forwards: Mohamad Sanad, Javier Muñoz Cabezón, Matthieu Ong

NIM vs PAC live: NIM vs PAC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction is that Pauc Handball will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NIM vs PAC Dream11 prediction and NIM vs PAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NIM vs PAC Dream11 team and NIM vs PAC match predictions do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pauc Handball/ Twitter