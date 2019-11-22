Odell Beckham Jr Shuts Haters, Addresses Those Doubting His Ability In NFL

When wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns in the NFL this season, it seemed like the end of a fractious relationship between both parties. Odell Beckham Jr seemed visibly frustrated with the Giants, with the wide receiver having been called out by a number of his Giants teammates for his alleged lack of effort. Odell Beckham Jr, on the other hand, was guaranteed a fresh start in the NFL. However, Odell Beckham Jr is one of the most effective offensive players in the NFL, and it's just a matter of time before he starts firing for the Browns this season.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick: NFL Star's Salary, Net Worth And Future In The League

Also Read | Myles Garrett Net Worth, Annual Salary, Steelers Brawl And NFL Suspension

NFL's Beckham responds to haters

It seems like the former Giants wide receiver has gotten off to a decent start with the Browns this season despite his niggling injuries. The Browns are currently looking for their third win in the NFL this season in order to provide some impetus for their play-offs push. Ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr addressed a post on Instagram dedicated to those doubting his ability.

Also Read | Richard Sherman On The Other Side Of Meaningful Rivalry Game

"…they will NOT prosper", Odell Beckham wrote on an Instagram post, followed by an emoji of a fist. Browns safety Damarious Randall made light of the Odell Beckham Jr's post, as he commented saying, "Flag on the play …. mouthpiece not team colors". As if to grant some clarity on his post, Odell Beckham Jr made a subsequent post on Instagram saying, "All that slick dissing like ya @ button missin… Love em from a distance." Subtlety is clearly Odell Beckham's strong suit, isn't it?

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Workout Update: No NFL Contract Yet For Kaepernick