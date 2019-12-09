Odell Beckham Jr Has Been Playing Through Sports Hernia, Will Undergo Surgery Offseason

Odell Beckham Jr has been in the news in recent weeks with rumours floating around in the NFL Twittersphere with rumours reporting that he is on his way out of the Cleveland Browns. Odell Beckham Jr, who recently moved to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants, is reportedly unhappy in his new setup. However, the budding NFL star has revealed that he has been playing through a hernia condition over the last few games.

Does Odell Beckham Jr want to leave the Cleveland Browns?

OBJ wants out of Cleveland?



Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly told opposing players and coaches before and during games this year, “Come get me” 😳



(via @JayGlazer) pic.twitter.com/BfDViYns9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr will go under the knife in the NFL offseason

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr is playing through a painful sports hernia that will need surgery after the season, sources say. Every day has been a battle. My story: https://t.co/vJfB9FmP8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

NFL media’s Ian Rappoport reports that Odell Beckham Jr has been playing through a 'serious and often painful' sports hernia injury this season. The report further states that the Browns’ wide receiver is so significant that it will require offseason surgery. Odell Beckham Jr has played 12 games for Cleveland this season and has recorded 57 receptions for 805 yards and two touchdowns over those matches. Will we see Odell Beckham Jr in the Cleveland Browns squad next season?

