Odell Beckham Jr Slammed Online For 'ignorant' Comments On COVID-19 Infection

Odell Beckham Jr. faced heavy criticism on social media after downplaying the concerns of COVID-19 infection with an "ignorant" comment. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver had a health scare heading into Week 7 and was even forced to miss two days of practice due to his illness. Since reports of his illness were not shared by the Browns, many fans were worried OBJ might have contracted COVID-19, which the team kept under wraps to avoid speculation.

However, prior to Browns' Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports stated OBJ was cleared to re-join his teammates after he had his second negative COVID-19 test in 24 hours. The wide receiver played in his side's blowout loss to the steelers. He finished the game with 2 catches for 25 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr on COVID infection

During Wednesday's press conference, Odell Beckham Jr was asked if had contracted COVID-19. The former New York Giants player responded with a comment, that left most fans unimpressed. "No, not in an arrogant way. I don’t think COVID can get to me. I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect," he said.

Unsurprisingly, OBJ was ripped on his social media, as fans were left frustrated how easily the quarterback downplayed the concerns of COVID-19 infection and the ongoing pandemic:

I mean... chances are, having people shit on your chest regularly, boosts the immune system. He probably has a point. https://t.co/fXON315dpe — Steve Anderson (@JerseyFinFan) October 21, 2020

i don't think anxiety is going to enter this body. it's a mutual respect. https://t.co/131CPPGPDh — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) October 21, 2020

that is ... not how this works https://t.co/49Wzp5UmsM — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 21, 2020

COVID-19 showing that respect to Odell from the stands pic.twitter.com/jez99OdgGt — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 21, 2020

Some fans even took shots at the Browns' dismal performance in the 7-38 loss to the Steelers:

Coaches running the prevent defense:



"No way they're going to enter our red zone. It's a mutual respect." https://t.co/3tqHWoMz6A — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, others took jibes at his recent two-year suspension from LSU for handing cash in the team's locker room:

I don't think Odell Beckham Jr will be able to enter LSU now - it's a mutual respect https://t.co/LhOa2gjO1w — Patrick Andres (@PAndres2001) October 21, 2020

The Browns player breached NCAA guidelines earlier this year when entered the LSU locker room after the team had won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Odell Beckham Jr. then handed out cash to the players, which reports indicated was somewhere around $2,000. As a part of LSU's self-imposed sanctions, Beckham was handed a two-year ban from entering the school facilities. He played three seasons for the LSU Tigers between 2011 and 2013.

After last week's blowout loss to the Steelers, the Browns will be looking to get back to winning ways this coming weekend. Cleveland Browns will be at Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 25. They are currently third in AFC North with a 4-2 (win-loss) record. Steelers are leading the division with a 5-0 record.

(Image Credits: AP)