Odell Beckham Jr Was Fired Up After LSU Tigers Win At New Orleans

It was the perfect end to a highly successful season for the LSU Tigers after they defeated Clemson Tigers in the finals of the National Championship played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night. The LSU Tigers made their way to their fourth NCAA title (All four won in New Orleans) with a perfect 42-25 scoreline against Clemson Tigers. A host of present and former NFL stars were present at the Superdome to see the epic win and one of them was Cleveland Browns' star - Odell Beckham Jr.

Also Read | Zach Ertz breaks down after loss to Seahawks; reveals injuries to ribs and kidney

Throwback to when Odell Beckham Jr announced himself to the big leagues

Highest graded rookie wide receivers of the previous decade, per @pff:



1. Odell Beckham Jr. - (91.2)

2. Terry McLaurin** - (86.5)

3. Michael Thomas - (86.3)

4. Mike Evans - (84.0)

5. Antonio Brown - (83.9)



Wow. — Redskins Realm (@SkinsRealm) January 12, 2020

Also Read | Cowboys' player sent abusive messages to ex-coach Jason Garrett

Odell Beckham Jr celebrates along with LSU Tigers players after epic win

@realgrantdelpit & @obj dancing to get the gat after winning a national championship is prob the most #LSU thing in existence pic.twitter.com/LgZMFZBfrf — Isa Rubianeaux (@isarubiano21) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism after jumping on car, police confirm

Former LSU Tigers athlete Odell Beckham Jr was present at the College Football final in New Orleans. He saw LSU win their first national title since 2007 on Monday night. LSU's Ed Orgeron and the rest of the team celebrated on the field after the final whistle. OBJ was fired up after the win and was pictured dancing along with the college football stars before heading back to the locker room with the LSU team.

Odell Beckham Jr and LSU Tigers star - Joe Burrow

Also Read | Drake wishes Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson on 23rd birthday

Odell Beckham Jr gifts classy headphones to LSU Tigers squad

Gotta Block Out The Noise



Thanks @obj pic.twitter.com/kapsd9ZMpn — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 10, 2020

Also Read | Dez Bryant hits out at recently sacked Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett