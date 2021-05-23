Olympic Medalist Sushil Kumar Remanded To 6 Days' Police Custody In Chhatrasal Murder Case

After being nabbed following a nearly 2-week hunt, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days of police custody by a Delhi Court in connection to the Chhatrasal murder case. As per sources, the Delhi Police had sought 12-day custody. As per Special CP-Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana.

The Delhi Police on Sunday informed a local court that way in which Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his associates thrashed the victims in the Chhatrasal incident was "gruesome" and was done so that Kumar could "establish his terror" in the area.

"Sushil and his associates thrashed victims like animals. Sushil wanted to establish his terror in the area. The manner in which the victims have been beaten is gruesome," submitted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appearing for police before the court.

The submissions were made by the police as it sought 12 days remand of the Olympic medalist turned accused after he was produced before Duty Magistrate Divya Malhotra. The police also informed the court that Sushil is not cooperating and had been absconding since the date of the alleged crime.

"The occurrences are of 4th and 5th and he has been running away since then, NBW had been issued, anticipatory bail was also denied. As per our instructions, he was hiding in Uttarakhand and many other places, we have to find out who provided him logistics and protection," PP Atul Srivastava said.

The court was also informed by the police that Kumar had been hiding in Uttarakhand many other places. "We have to find out who provided him logistics and protection," the prosecutor said while explaining the want of 12 days of police remand.

"We have to take him out of Delhi while obeying the lockdown and COVID-19 related guidelines that is why we are seeking this long PC remand," Mr Srivastava argued.

On the other hand, the counsels for Kumar opposed the demand made by the police saying that all the recoveries have already been made. It also added that Kumar has been falsely implicated in the said incident. The counsel said that no "fruitful purposes" would be served by keeping him in custody.

The court has now reserved the order and the same would be pronounced in the course of the day. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run. Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers. As per police, Kumar and his associates allegedly thrashed Dhankar, one Sonu, and some of their friends, with sticks and iron rods inside the stadium premises. Dhankar and his friends were living at Kumar’s rented accommodation but soon left the place without paying a month’s due.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was also registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.