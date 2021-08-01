ONE Championship: Battleground Sees India’s Star Wrestler Ritu Phogat Outpunch Lin Heqin

Ritu Phogat completely outclassed Lin Heqin in the BATTLEGROUND event of the ONE CHAMPIONSHIP on Friday night and after three rounds, the Indian mixed martial artist won the match courtesy of a unanimous decision from the judges.

Ritu Phogat expresses gratitude after impressive win

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ritu Phogat thanked everyone for their wishes and support. She then went on to mention that it all has been possible because of the people of India.

"You guys have been fantastic", Phogat said.

Ritu Phogat's MMA career

Ritu Phogat, who is the legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's third daughter was also set to represent India in wrestling in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games but, she had other things in mind which she made clear and that was switching her focus to mixed martial arts.

Ritu, who is one among the 'Phogat Sisters' moved to Singapore to be a part of Evolve MMA and it has been learned that the wrestling sensation trains with multiple Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champions.

Ritu Phogat's MMA record

Ritu Phogat had lost her previous bout to Bi Nguyen and now, courtesy of her win over Lin Heqin, her current MMA record stands 5-1.

Coming back to the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships gold medalist's bout against Lin Heqin, Ritu Phogat was back in the ring for the first time since May this year and after the latter was knocked out by Phogat, it also ended Lin Heqin's streak of having registered 11 consecutive wins.

Ritu Phogat's wrestling career so far

Ritu Phogat gained national recognition after she won gold in the 48kg category at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Singapore. She represented India at the 2017 Asian Championships and 2017 World U23 Championships, winning a bronze and a silver medal, respectively. She embarked on a career as a full-time MMA athlete after signing a deal with One Championship in February 2019.