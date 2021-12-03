ONE Championship: Ritu Phogat Fails To Win World Grand Prix Title, Loses To Stamp Fairtex

Indian Mixed Martial Arts(MMA) star Ritu Phogat faced a defeat by submitting to Stamp Fairtex in the finale of the ONE Championship Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix on Friday. Phogat looked determined to win the match from the very beginning by wasting no time and attempting a takedown on Stamp. However, Stamp kept out the attacking Phogat with her ground game. Phogat proceeded to get a lock on the legs and pushed Stamp to the cage, in a desperate attempt to get a clutch onto the thighs while aiming for the takedown.

Despite the charge, Stamp did well throughout Round 1 to defend and hold her ground. Further in the round, Ritu proceeded to pin down Stamp to the ground before the latter squeezed the 'Indian Tigress' back to her feet and sent a low kick on Ritu’s chest. Round 1 ended with Ritu's firm clutch on Stamp’s thighs while sneaking in a few side jabs. As round 2 began, Ritu locked Stamp down on the ground. Stamp replied with a fiery submission choke. Stamp got toppled over by Ritu before making a turnaround to beat Ritu by a stunning armbar submission. The match ended with Ritu submitting in the Round 2 of the clash.

The second loss of Ritu Phogat's MMA career-

Following her loss, Ritu was denied the chance to fight for the ONE Women’s Atomweight Championship title against current champion Angela Lee. This was the second loss of her MMA career of nine-fight, as she faced her first defeat in May, earlier this year.

(Twitter Image: @ONEChampionship)