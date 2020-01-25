Padma Awards: Mary Kom, Sindhu, Zaheer Khan Honoured Among Other Sportspersons

Mary Kom, one of India's most decorated boxers and six-time world champion, was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India. Mary Kom recently made history when she became the first Indian boxer to clinch eight medals, a record that she is the undisputed holder of. Mary Kom was earlier The multiple-time Asian gold-medallist, was given the moniker 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Boxing Association (AIBA). India's ace shuttler and world number 6 P V Sindhu will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan while former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan will be honoured with the Padma Shri.

READ | Tata Steel Chess: Anand Beats Firouzja, Jumps To Joint Sixth

A trendsetter for Indian women

Mary Kom is a six-time world boxing champion, being the only woman in the sport to achieve this feat at the highest level. With her bronze medal win in last month's Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia, Kom is now the only male or female wrestler to have won eight world championship medals. She is also a five-time Asian Amateur Boxing Champion, which is a world record. Her achievements have landed her the title of 'Meethoi Leima', which was conferred upon her by her home state of Manipur. In the 2012 London Olympics, Kom won a bronze medal. She did not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics and is currently pursuing her dream of participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her boxing record stands at 14 wins and two losses. A Hindi biopic film that was based on her life, was released in 2016 and starred Priyanka Chopra-Jonas playing the boxer on-screen. She also has an autobiography which went on sale in 2013 under the name - "Unbreakable." Kom has three sons.

READ | Indian Women TT Team's Bid For Tokyo Olympics Berth Ends

List of other sports personalities to receive the honours

1. P V Sindhu - Padma Bhushan 2. Zaheer Khan Bakhtiyarkhan - Padma Shri 3. Oinam Bembem Devi - Padma Shri 4. M. P. Ganesh - Padma Shri 5. Jitu Rai - Padma Shri 6. Tarundeep Rai - Padma Shri 7. Rani Rampal - Padma Shri

READ | Bhullar Starts Well But Slips Later To Lie T-53rd In Dubai Classic Golf

READ | India Will Wholeheartedly Back Its Athletes At Tokyo Olympics: President Ram Nath Kovind