Paris Olympics 2024 To Stage Beach Volleyball Event Underneath Eiffel Tower

After the successful completion of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, all eyes are now set on the Paris Olympics 2024. As the Olympics community gears up for the next Olympics, the beach volleyball event is set to be held underneath the Eiffel tower in Paris. The French city has begun its preparation for the biggest sporting carnival despite the pandemic’s adverse effects. However, Paris is all geared up to host the Olympics for the third time. It last hosted the event almost 100 years ago in 2024.

Beach volleyball will be held at a temporary stadium erected in the city centre, on the renowned Champs de Mars with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Norway won the gold medal by defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in the Men’s Beach volleyball event. Whereas the United States emerged as the champion in the women’s beach volleyball after their 2-0 win over Australia.

One hundred years after their last appearance in France, the Summer Games make a comeback in Paris

Other Olympics events like archery will be held on the large lawn in front of Les Invalides, which is about 2 kilometres away from the Eiffel tower. Earlier on August 8, a spectacular ceremony was held near the Eiffel Tower as the Tokyo Olympics in Japan came to an end a year after the event was to be finished. While the entire globe was watching the closing ceremony in Tokyo, planes releasing blue, white and red smoke-the colours of the French flag took to skies at Paris in a flypast over the Eiffel tower.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the organizing committee for the Paris Olympics 2024, in an official statement to Olympics.com, said, “We are already waiting 100 years to bring this Olympic flag back to Paris, so the excitement is very strong on our team and back home in France. With Paris 2024, our ambition is to open a new model to open the Games to more people,” he added. “Our plan is based on taking the sport out of its traditional spaces and putting competitions at the heart of the city in front of the most famous Parisian landmarks”.

(Image Source: AP)