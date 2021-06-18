Patrick Mahomes Contract Breakdown: How Much Does Mahomes Make With The Chiefs?

Last year, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes created history by signing his $500 million contract extension with the team. The contract ensured his stay with the team – something which many think is beneficial for them even if they lose. Let us take a look at Patrick Mahomes stats, Patrick Mahomes ontract breakdown, Patrick Mahomes salary and other details.

Patrick Mahomes contract breakdown

YEAR BASE SALARY YEARLY CASH 2021 $990,000 $22,806,905($33,733,541) 2022 $1,500,000 $29,450,000($63,183,541) 2023 $5,500,000 $40,450,000($103,633,541) 2024 $2,500,000 $37,950,000($141,583,541) 2025 $2,500,000 $41,950,000($183,533,541) 2026 $2,500,000 $41,950,000($225,483,541) 2027 $10,000,000 $59,950,000($285,433,541) 2028 $13,000,000 $44,450,000($329,883,541) 2029 $20,500,000 $44,950,000($374,833,541) 2030 $27,000,000 $50,450,000($425,283,541) 2031 $38,000,000 $52,450,000($477,733,541)

Patrick Mahomes salary this season

This season, the Patrick Mahomes salary is at $22,806,905, with a cap hit worth $7,433,381. He will be earning a base of $990,000, which includes a dead cap worth $99,506,905. His contract includes $477 million in guaranteed money, along with $25 million in incentives. The contract extension also has an injury guarantee of $140 million along with a no-trade clause, as per the Patrick Mahomes contract breakdown.

He was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017 as the No. 10 overall pick. He won the league MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2018, throwing for 5,097 yards and completing 50 touchdowns. Last season, the team reached the Super Bowl with Mahomes, only to lose against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Patrick Mahomes net worth 2021 is at $40 million. While his $503 million contract remains the major source of his income, Mahomes also has sponsors like Adidas and Bose. Furthermore, he also has deals with Essentia Water, DirecTV, Oakley, Hy-Vee. He even had his first Super Bowl endorsement with BioSteel Sports Nutrition, who later signed him.

Mahomes was also posing with Tom Brady for the latest Madden 22 cover. Mahomes was also on Madden NFL 20 cover. That being said, this is also the first time two athletes are appearing on a cover ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers' Troy Polamalu and Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald for Madden NFL 10.

Patrick Mahomes dad

Mahomes' father – Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr. – is a retired professional baseball pitcher. He played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003, where he played with teams like the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He was also overseas in Japan for two season, pitching in Nippon Professional Baseball for the Yokohoma Bay.

(Image credits: Patrick Mahomes Instagram)