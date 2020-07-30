Patrick Mahomes Falls Behind Lamar Jackson And Russell Wilson In NFL Top 100; Fans React

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the current face of the NFL. The 24-year-old is coming a second consecutive stellar season after he capped off his 2019 MVP accolade with a Super Bowl trophy and a Super Bowl MVP in 2020. However, as per his NFL peers, Mahomes is still only the fourth-best player in the league - that's same as last year. Mahomes fell short of 2020 MVP Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald in the annual NFL Network poll.

Patrick was #4 last year and ended up with a ring and Super Bowl MVP 🤷‍♂️ #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/1Xh7jrBVit — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 30, 2020

Granted the voting was completed in 2019, before Mahomes and the Chiefs embarked on their stellar postseason run. However, Mahomes still had a decent regular season, albeit his performances did take a dip as compared to the 2018 regular season. This should have guaranteed the quarterback a third-place finish to the least. And seems like the Chiefs star did take note of his NFL Top 100 ranking. Quite literally!

Mahomes tweeted out a simple notes emoji, which could be implying the quarterback is not forgetting about the list anytime soon:

📝 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 30, 2020

Here's how the top 10 of the NFL Top 100 looked like:

1. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (QB)

2. Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks (QB)

3. Aaron Donald - LA Rams (DT)

4. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (QB)

5. Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints (WR)

6. Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers (RB)

7. George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers (TE)

8. DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals (WR)

9. Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots (CB)

10. Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans (RB)

NFL Top 100: Lamar Jackson leaves Mahomes behind

Based on the 2019 regular season, Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson deserves the top spot. The 23-year-old became only the second player in NFL history to receive a unanimous selection to the MVP award. Jackson threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions. He became the first quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. The quarterback ran for 1,206 yards last season - the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.

“Super Bowl. That’s the only thing I’m missing.” 🏆@Lj_era8 reacts to checking in at #1 on the #NFLTop100! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hOxHfnNcGT — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 30, 2020

While Jackson faltered, Mahomes picked up the pace in the postseason, leading Chiefs' stellar offence. The signal-caller threw for 901 passing yards and completed a whopping 10 touchdowns in just three matches. Widely regarded as NFL's current best player, the Texan recently became the highest-paid player in the NFL after he signed a mammoth contract extension with Kansas worth up to $503 million.

As it seems, fans were quite perplexed too with Patrick Mahomes taking the No. 4 spot in NLF Top 100:

Mahomes is 4? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) July 30, 2020

1. Mahomes 2. Donald 3. Wilson 4. Jackson 5. Kittle 6. Justin Paul Tucker — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 30, 2020

No player in the NFL is better than Patrick Mahomes. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes has never been only 4th best at anything in his life. https://t.co/tG9L7sS5tD — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) July 30, 2020

