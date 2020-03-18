The Debate
Patrick Mahomes To Donate 15,000 Meals And $100,000 To Kansas City Coronavirus Relief Team

other sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes took to social media to announce that he plans to donate 15,000 meals and $100,000 amid coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

Patrick Mahomes

With the coronavirus outbreak spreading thick and fast, athletes from around the world have come forward to help their respective community provide relief to the affected. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes becomes the latest to donate funds to his local organisation. Patrick Mahomes took to social media to announce that he plans to donate $100,000 to an organisation in Kansas City amid the outbreak. 

Also Read | Tom Brady's 2000 Patriots debut 'baptism of fire' for NFL legend

Patrick Mahomes donates meals amid Kansas City coronavirus outbreak

Also Read | Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico uses coronavirus lockdown time to sketch stunning picture

Kansas City coronavirus: Patrick Mahomes donates meals along with teammates.

Patrick Mahomes also announced that he has pledged to donate 15,000 meals to Harvesters through his '15 and the Mahomies Foundation'. The Harvesters community food network works to provide meals to the needed in Kansas City.

Mahomes made the announcement to work with Harvesters following the lead of teammate Tyreek Hill, who donated 6000 meals to the foundation. Along with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce also that he partook in the community feeding program by announcing he donated 12,000 meals. 

Patrick Mahomes donates following Tyreek Hill

Also Read | Who will be Patriots QB Ahead of NFL Draft 2020? Tom Brady set to be replaced by these candidates

Kansas City coronavirus: USA reeling with outbreak; Patrick Mahomes and others make efforts

According to CNN, more than 173,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed across the world with the death toll crossing 7000. In the United States alone, the confirmed cases have crossed 6400; New York has over 1700 cases. The state of Kansas has 18 confirmed cases with coronavirus, per The Guardian. 

Several other stars in the NFL have come forward to donate sizeable sums to communities for coronavirus relief. Texans star JJ Watt partnered with women's soccer (football) star Kealia Ohai Watt to donate $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has also reportedly donated $100,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank. 

Also Read | Brady's exit leaves Patriots to swim in crowded QB market

