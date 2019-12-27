The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Patriots Rent Out Private Plane To Navy Football Team For College Game In Memphis

other sports

Navy Athletic Academy Association (NAAA) revealed that they paid New England Patriots in order to charter their private plane for their college bowl clash.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Patriots

Earlier this week, there were reports that New England Patriots had allowed the Navy football team to share their private plane for a college bowl game in Memphis, Tennessee. However, there was an immediate reply to one of those stories on social media from the Navy Athletic Academy Association (NAAA) which stated otherwise. The NAAA revealed that though the Patriots allowed them to use the plane, "the Naval Academy Athletic Association paid for the charter."

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr throws helmet in anger, argues with Browns coach Freddie Kitchens

New England Patriots' official Tweet 

Also Read | NFL bans Denver Broncos player Kareem Jackson for DUI, speeding

The Navy Athletic Academy Association (NAAA) confirm they paid to charter Patriots' private plane

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr to join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL trade rumours around Browns star

The Navy football team, which consists of midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, earned their spot to play against the Kansas State Wildcats at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 31. On Tuesday, the Naval Academy Athletic Association said that their team were heading to Memphis on board Patriots' private jet. In a statement, Scott Strasemeier (the Navy’s senior associate athletic director) thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft by saying that, "The NAAA and the New England Patriots have a longstanding relationship, which certainly did not hurt our ability to work out an agreement with the Patriots. We are extremely grateful for the support and the cooperation we received from Mr Kraft and his staff."

Also Read | NFL rumours: Antonio Brown drawing interest from several teams despite rape allegations

Navy Football team coach - Ken Niumatalolo - issues thanks to New England Patriots

Also Read | Lamar Jackson responds to Tom Brady's challenge on Twitter, says NFL legend's still got it

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL