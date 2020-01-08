Penguins Co-owner's Son Andrew Burkle Found Dead In Beverley Hills, California

Andrew Burkle, the son of the co-owner of the National Hockey League (NHL) team Pittsburgh Penguins, was found dead in his Beverley Hills apartment in California on January 6, 2020. In a statement given to an American weekly magazine, the family confirmed his death. The statement released by the Beverley Hills Police Department said that police and fire personnel responded to a report of an unconscious man found at a residence. Upon reaching the residence, the Beverley Hills Police declared him dead.

With heavy hearts, the Penguins release statements on the passing of Andrew Burkle (pictured below, right), 27-year-old son of co-owner Ron Burkle. https://t.co/a58qMq4Bsl pic.twitter.com/dpwfqrfpFu — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 7, 2020

NHL: Penguins shocked by death of co-owner's son

Sidney Crosby releases a statement on the passing of Andrew Burkle, son of Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle. pic.twitter.com/9H4aIHeWuy — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2020

The Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement regarding the death of Andrew Burkle on Twitter after the incident came to light. Andrew Burkle's father Ronald Burkle is the founder and managing partner of The Yucaipa Companies investment firm, an investor in Sacramento's Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Sacramento Republic FC and holds numerous other positions. David Morehouse, the President and CEO of the Penguins, expressed anguish over the death of Andrew Burkle. "I knew Drew Burkle since he was a little boy and my grief and sadness at this sudden news is hard to describe," Morehouse was quoted as saying to the media. "I never met anyone with such a kind heart, gentle spirit and humility, all wrapped up in love and respect for his Dad. He was a young man so full of life, so full of energy. He will be missed."

NHL: Penguins sport helmets with ACB decals to honour Andrew Burkle

Penguins players will wear Andrew's initials, 'ACB', on their helmets when they play the Golden Knights later tonight. pic.twitter.com/I9qQ3uMuyg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 8, 2020

A day after the incident, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that the players will wear the initials of Andrew Burkle (ACB) on their helmets for the NHL game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Penguins announced the gesture on Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

