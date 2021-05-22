Phil Mickelson Net Worth 2021, Wife Amy And Other Personal Details Of Golf Star

Phil Mickelson took a share of the lead into the third round of the US PGA Championship on Saturday as he looked to become the oldest major winner in history at Kiawah Island. The five-time Major winner shot a second-round 69 to go into the weekend tied at the top of the leaderboard with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, who carded a terrific four-under 68. Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's net worth details, career earnings and family life of the golf star.

Phil Mickelson rolls back the years at 2021 PGA Championship

After starting from the 10th and picking up an early birdie on the par-five 11th, Mickelson looked to be drifting out of contention with bogeys on the 13th, 17th, and 18th. However, the 50-year-old golfer rolled back the years and took full advantage of the easier front nine with birdies on the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth.

Mickelson held a two-shot lead after an opening 64 in the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month before fading to a tie for 69th and bemoaning a lack of focus. At the time, he said, "I’m working on it. I might try to play 36, 45 holes in a day and try to focus on each shot so that when I go out and play 18, it doesn’t feel like it’s that much. I might try to elongate the time that I end up meditating, but I’m trying to use my mind like a muscle and just expand it because as I’ve gotten older, it’s been more difficult for me to maintain a sharp focus, a good visualisation and see the shot.”

Phil Mickelson net worth 2021: Phil Mickelson earnings through golf career

As per reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Phil Mickelson’s net worth is estimated at a whopping $400 million. During his career to date, Mickelson's career earnings top $800 million. He has earned over $90 million in tournament money alone. That's second only to Tiger Woods.

Phil Mickelson wife, kids and personal life

Phil Mickelson met his future wife, Amy McBride in 1992 at Arizona State University where she was a cheerleader. They married in 1996 and now have three children together. The first, Amanda was born a day after Phil came second at the 1999 US Open to Payne Stewart. Sophia was born in 2001, two years later and finally, Evan was born in 2003.

In 2009, Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer and Phil put a hold on his PGA Tour on hold to help care for her. After an 11-month battle, Amy beat cancer and has a clean bill of health. Because of this close shave, Amy has been heavily involved in fund-raising efforts for breast cancer research.

