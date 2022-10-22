Pierre Gasly Pleased With FIA's Safety Steps After Shocking Japanese GP Tractor Incident

Two weeks ago, the Japanese GP witnessed a chaotic start as within just a few laps of the race start, there was a red flag. While there were no complaints regarding the red flag, some drivers were livid after AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly passed by a tractor on the track that was recovering two cars that had had a crash.

With several drivers raising safety concerns, the FIA began an investigation into the matter that has now concluded. Gasly, who was at the centre of the tractor incident, has revealed his delight at the progress that the FIA has made within just a few weeks to address safety concerns during races.

Pierre Gasly delighted with FIA's progress

While speaking to Autosport, Pierre Gasly said, "I was most interested in what they will put in place for the future. That's what I discussed with Mohammed after the race in Suzuka, that whatever happened there happened. And most important is just moving forward, that we make sure everybody is safe, whether it's in F1 or in the lower categories."

And that's what they are they are working on. I think what they put in place are clearly good steps forward. I know we're going to discuss it at the drivers' briefing, and anything more we could do will be welcome. But I’m glad to see they worked on this matter very quickly, and came up with solutions already the race straight after that happened," explained the AlphaTauri driver.

Gasly was livid after seeing a tractor on track

As seen in the video below, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was seen passing a tractor on track without any prior warning, leading him to vent out his frustrations. Following the incident at the Japanese GP, the Frenchman can be heard saying on the radio, "This is unacceptable! What has happened? Cannot believe this. I was going flat out! I could have f****** killed myself." Gasly was not the only driver who was furious with the incident, as Lando Norris also called this incident unacceptable.

Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable. — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2022

Following the incident involving Gasly, the FIA released a report wherein they confirmed that a recovery vehicle should only be deployed after all cars are aligned behind the safety car. They added that in times when the visibility is low, they would suspend races moving forward to ensure the safety of the drivers.