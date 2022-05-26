PM Modi Hails Tamil Nadu Athletes' Success At Deaflympics; 'State Achiever In Every Field'

After laying foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 also took some time to laud the outstanding Deaflympics performance of the athletes from Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi lauded the people of Tamil Nadu, stating that in every field there was someone from their state who shines. His comments came after India won 16 medals at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021, with six of those medals being won by athletes from Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi praises athletes of Tamil Nadu after Deaflympics performance

In his address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, "In every field, there is someone or other from Tamil Nadu who is always excelling. Just recently, I hosted the Indian Deaflympics contingent at my residence. You would be aware that at this time, it was India's best performance in the tournament. But do you know, that out of the 16 medals we have won, youngsters from Tamil Nadu had a role in six of those medals.

#ModiAt8 | PM Modi hails Tamil language and culture, also highlights TN youngsters' success in winning 6 out of 16 Indian medals in the Deaflympics; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/ASJ2XooATt pic.twitter.com/4HfXXk7UWS — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

PM Modi: 'Centre keen on popularising Tamil language and culture'

In his landmark visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the Centre's keenness to popularise the Tamil language and culture, stating that their language was eternal and that their culture was global. He explained how the Union Government funded the new campus of The Central Institute of Classical Tamil entirely.

"In January this year, the new campus of The Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated. The new campus is fully funded by the Union Government," PM Modi said. He then went on to inform everyone that the campus is equipped with a library, e-library, seminar hall and multimedia hall.

"A 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University was recently announced. Since BHU is located in my constituency, the joy was extra special," PM Modi added. PM Modi also highlighted that due to the national educational policy, technical and medical courses can be done in local languages, which will benefit Tamilians.

#ModiAt8 | The govt of India is fully committed to further popularising Tamil language & culture. In January this year the new campus of The Central Institute of Classical Tamil was inaugurated: PM Modi in Chennai https://t.co/ASJ2XooATt pic.twitter.com/eRjkJZtuXP — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

It is important to note that this is the first visit of PM Modi to the state since the DMK came to power last year.

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive, Media_SAI