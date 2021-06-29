PM Modi Lauds Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das & Others For Striking Gold At Archery World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come forward and heaped praise on the star-studded Indian archers after they showcased outstanding performance at the Archery World Cup - Stage 3 competition in Paris.

PM Modi gives special mention to Deepika Kumari & other archers

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi gave a special mention to the champion archers including the likes of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das, and Abhishek Verma for their success which will inspire upcoming talent in this field.

The last few days have witnessed stupendous performances by our archers at the World Cup. Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire upcoming talent in this field. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2021

Archery World Cup

The Indian women's recurve team has struck gold at the recently concluded Archery World Cup Stage 3 competition in Paris. The Indian team defeated Mexico 5-1 to win the gold on Sunday. Deepika Kumari, the world's number three ranked archer, was part of the gold-winning team. Two more players of the team that defeated Mexico were Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari. Last month, the trio also won gold in the World Cup first stage final, which was held in Guatemala City.

The Indian team defeated the 2012 Olympics silver medal-winning team of Mexican archers Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia, and Ana Vazquez. The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, and Komalika Bari had recently garnered criticism after they failed to qualify for the Olympics despite finishing number one in the first stage of the World Cup. The women's team lost to Colombia in the Olympics qualifier stage.

India outclasses the rest of the world in terms of gold medals

India earned the most gold medals out of the 15 countries that qualified for the World Cup. India leads the way with five gold medals, followed by the United States with four and Colombia, Netherlands, and Denmark with three each. However, India is tied for sixth place in terms of overall medals' tally with Russia and France, all of whom have six medals each.

Meanwhile, Atanu Das of India won gold in the men's individual recurve category in the first stage of the competition, which was held in Guatemala City. Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari also won gold in the mixed team category at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, defeating Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef van den Berg of the Netherlands. The fourth stage of the World Cup is scheduled to take place in Yankton, United States, following which the best eight archers from each category will compete in the final.