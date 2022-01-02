PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, UP on Sunday, January 2. The university will be established at Salawa & Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore. The facilities provided at this University and PM Modi's speech highlights can be checked here. Before laying the foundation stone, PM Modi interacted with sports equipment manufacturers in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Official statement released by PMO reads, "One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision."

PM Modi's highlights ITI training in his speech

PM Modi said, "Today, Yogiji's government is making record government appointments of the youth. Thousands of youth trained from ITI have been provided employment in big companies. Whether it is the National Apprenticeship Scheme or the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, lakhs of youth have been benefited."

PM Modi further said, "The new National Education Policy which is coming into force also gives priority to sports. Sports is now placed in the same category as science, commerce or other studies. Earlier sports was considered extra activity, but now sports school will have a subject."

PM Modi said, "Sports in the country requires that our youth develop confidence in sports, encourage sports as their own profession. That's my resolve, and so is the dream! I want to look at our young sports just as there are other professions". PM Modi further said, "Players need resources, Sportspersons need modern training facilities Players need - International Exposure Players need transparency in selection Our government has given top priority to india's players to get these four weapons over the years."

Facilities at Sports University

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball ground, areas designated to play Volleyball, Handball, and Kabaddi, a Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome. It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.