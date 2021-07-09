PM Modi Reviews Preparations For Facilitating India’s Contingent Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics that is set to begin from July 23, PM Modi on Friday reviewed preparations for the Tokyo Olympic-bound Indian contingent. As per reports, PM Modi suggested that more support staff travel with the athletes rather than officials amid the second wave of COVID. In a tweet, PM Modi also added that he will be wishing luck to the athletes on July 13 on behalf of 130 crore Indians in a virtual meeting.

Reviewed preparations for facilitation of India’s contingent at @Tokyo2020. Discussed the logistical details, their vaccination status, the multi-disciplinary support being given. pic.twitter.com/JELGZsls3X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian swimmer and Olympic candidate, Srihari Nataraj spoke to Republic and expressed confidence before embarking upon the journey. Moreover, the Prime Minister also chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country. The meeting came at a time when the nation is gearing up for the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Japan declares state of Emergency in Tokyo

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on July 8 made the decision to place Tokyo under the fourth state of emergency for the entire duration of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 to stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases. The Tokyo Olympics have been already postponed once last year due to the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus and are now set to take place from July 23. As per reports, Tokyo’s state of emergency will come into force from July 12 and will stay in place until August 22. The fourth such declaration in Tokyo would start 11 days before the Games are set to open and end only two days before the commencement of the Paralympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is an upcoming international multi-sport event that will take place from July 23 to August 8, in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will not be open to international spectators this year. Despite the fact that it has been postponed until 2021, the event is being marketed and branded as Tokyo 2020. For the first time, the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled rather than being cancelled. The Summer Paralympics will be held between August 24 and September 5, 2021, following the Olympics.