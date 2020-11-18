POR Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Handball Live

FC Porto Sofarma (POR) will take on Paris Saint-Germain Handball (PSG) in the Euro Champions League on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. POR vs PSG will begin at 11:15 pm IST and will take place at the Dragao Caixa in Porto. Here's a look at our POR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, POR vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics May Allow Foreign Fans; There Will Be Rules

POR vs PSG live: POR vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

FC Porto come into this game as favourites and currently find themselves in third place with six points from six games. Porto played out a 32-32 draw against LOMZA Vive Kielce in their last game. In their last four matches, FC Porto have lost just once and come into this game in great form.

Also Read: Bach Comes To Tokyo As Cheerleader For Next Year's Olympics

PSG, on the other hand, find themselves languishing in sixth with just two points from four games. They too faced LOMZA Vive Kielce in their last encounter, succumbing to a 33-35 defeat in the last round. Over their last four matches, the visitors have managed to win just once, losing the other three. This will be the first encounter between the two sides.

Vous avez élu @PrandiElohim meilleur parisien d'octobre ! — PSG Handball (@psghand) November 17, 2020

POR vs PSG probable playing 7

FC Porto Sofarma: Alfredo Quintana, Miguel Martins, Antonio Areia, Victor Iturriza, Andre Gomes, Rui Silva, Miguel Alves

Alfredo Quintana, Miguel Martins, Antonio Areia, Victor Iturriza, Andre Gomes, Rui Silva, Miguel Alves Paris Saint-Germain Handball: Yann Genty, Mikkel Hansen, Kamil Syprzak, Nedim Remili, Danis Kristopans, Mathieu Grebille, Noah Lenclume

Also Read: Play-in Tourney On, Olympics Likely Out For NBA In 2020-21

POR vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Quintana

Defenders: Nedim Remili, Danis Kristopans, Miguel Martins (C)

Forward: Kamil Syprzak (VC), Miguel Alves, Victor Iturriza

POR vs PSG Dream11 team top picks

FC Porto Sofarma: Miguel Alves, Miguel Martins, Victor Iturriza

Miguel Alves, Miguel Martins, Victor Iturriza Paris Saint-Germain Handball: Mikkel Hansel, Kamil Syprzak, Nedim Remili

Also Read: Cancellation Of Olympics Will Not Be Discussed In Tokyo Says IOC Chief

POR vs PSG match prediction

According to our POR vs PSG match prediction, FC Porto will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above POR vs PSG Dream11 match prediction, POR vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The POR vs PSG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Paris-Saint Germain Handball Instagram, FC Porto Sports Instagram