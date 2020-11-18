POR Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Euro Champions League Handball Live

Quick links:
FC Porto Sofarma (POR) will take on Paris Saint-Germain Handball (PSG) in the Euro Champions League on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. POR vs PSG will begin at 11:15 pm IST and will take place at the Dragao Caixa in Porto. Here's a look at our POR vs PSG Dream11 prediction, POR vs PSG Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
FC Porto come into this game as favourites and currently find themselves in third place with six points from six games. Porto played out a 32-32 draw against LOMZA Vive Kielce in their last game. In their last four matches, FC Porto have lost just once and come into this game in great form.
PSG, on the other hand, find themselves languishing in sixth with just two points from four games. They too faced LOMZA Vive Kielce in their last encounter, succumbing to a 33-35 defeat in the last round. Over their last four matches, the visitors have managed to win just once, losing the other three. This will be the first encounter between the two sides.
Vous avez élu @PrandiElohim meilleur parisien d'octobre !— PSG Handball (@psghand) November 17, 2020
Goalkeeper: Alfredo Quintana
Defenders: Nedim Remili, Danis Kristopans, Miguel Martins (C)
Forward: Kamil Syprzak (VC), Miguel Alves, Victor Iturriza
According to our POR vs PSG match prediction, FC Porto will be the favourites to win the match.