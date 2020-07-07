Possible New Names For Redskins As Pressure To Rename Washington NFL Team Keeps Mounting

Lately, the Washington Redskins have been under immense pressure from political leaders, fans and even sponsors to drop 'Redskins' from the name. The controversial nickname has long been criticised for being racist towards the Native Americans. While Redskins owner Daniel Snyder had so far resisted the appeals for a Redskins name change, Snyder was forced to review the team's name after the criticism started to creep into the financial aspects of the franchise.

FedEx, the title sponsors of the Redskins' stadium, asked the franchise to consider a name change. Subsequently, Nike removed all Redskins merchandise from his official website. Also, reports emerged this week that the Redskins minority owners - Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith - are looking to sell their combined 40% stake in the franchise as they were unhappy to be associated with Snyder amid the controversy.

With the finances of the franchise in potential jeopardy, the Redskins finally released a statement that they would conduct a "thorough review of the team's name." While this does not guarantee that 'Redskins' will be dropped from the team's name, experts and media have already begun speculating possible new names for Redskins.

Here's our take on the possible new names for Redskins:

Redskins new name options: Washington Redtails

Approved by fans? Check. Associated history with Washington? Check. Allows the franchise to keep using 'HTTR' slogan? Check. Redtails is currently the most popular nickname floating on the internet among other possible new names for Redskins. Seven years ago, the logo design for Washington Redtails made by artist 'mbingcrosby' was declared as the winner by the fans on 99 Designs. The Redtails is a nod to the planes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.

The all-Black squadron of fighter and bomber pilots fought for the country in World War II. Three of the first five men admitted to the squadron were from Washington. Also, HTTR, which currently stands for "Hail To The Redskins" won't be needed to tweak much, which makes it easier for the fans as well saves up marketing expenses.

There’s already a logo out there. pic.twitter.com/VGx8FsdglV — Stephanie Clay 🐝 (@_StephanieClay) July 3, 2020

Redskins new name options: Washington Redhawks

Continuing the theme of nicknames with the letter 'R', Redhawks is yet another nickname quite popular among fans. Unlike Redtails, Redhawks has a loose representation of their current nickname - Redskins. Both describing the ancestral history of the Native Americans, Redhawks maintains a close resemblance to the Redskins. If a Redskins name change is approved by the board, Redhawks could be easily integrated into their current logo. The ability to use HTTR is always a plus.

Redskins new name options: Washington Warriors

The 2013 design contest, as mentioned earlier, saw the Warriors design by artist 'Mixaurus' be voted as the second winner alongside Redtails. One of the possible new names for Redskins, Warriors is said to be inspired from the historical origins of the team just like the Redhawks. While the logo won't need much rework, the team would have to work on a new song/slogan.

Redskins new name options: Washington Hogs

Not the most popular among fans as it leaves too much for interpretations, Hogs is a homage to the legendary offensive linemen of Washington from the 1980s and 1990s that powered them to three Super Bowl titles. The name has an established affinity among hardcore fans of the franchise. Redhogs, evolving from Hogs, is also making the rounds on the internet.

Redskins new name options: Washington Generals

Another nickname paying tribute to the military culture of the capital city, the Washington Generals trademark is currently owned by Harlem Globetrotters owners - Herschend Family Entertainment. Recently, Brett Meister, a spokesperson for the Globetrotters, told Action Network that they would "love" for the Redskins or the NFL to reach out to them about buying the rights to the Washington Generals.

Other possible new names for Redskins, as touted by the media and fans, are Renegades, Americans, Federals and Senators.

Washington Redtails

Washington Renegades

Washington Federals

Washington Redhawks



Which one do you like best? pic.twitter.com/2MQp79VjEE — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) July 3, 2020

(Image Credits: RedskinsToday Instagram Handle, 99Designs.com)