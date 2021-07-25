Priya Malik Clinches Gold For India At World Cadet Wrestling Championship In Hungary

India has struck gold. Not in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but miles away from the Japanese capital- Budapest, Hungary and the athlete who has given the Indians another reason to cheer is wrestler Priya Malik.

Priya Malik has successfully clinched gold at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships hosted in Hungary on Sunday.

World Cadet Wrestling Championship: Priya Malik wins gold for India

Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik's 'golden' triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women's 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics.

Despite Mirabai Chanu's breathtaking performance where she lifted 202 kgs, she missed the gold medal by a whisker as China's Hoi Zhihui finished at the top of the podium with a total lift of 210kg which is also a new Olympic record.

Priya Malik's consistent gold medal-winning performances

Priya Malik's gold medal win in Budapest is no mean feat as she has been striking gold on a regular basis. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Apart from these wins, Priya also won two more gold medals the following year i.e. 2020.

Her next two gold medal triumphs came at the National Cadet Championship in Patna as well as at the National School Games respectively.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that by the virtue of this outstanding win, Priya Malik has also become the first athlete to win a gold medal for India in World Wrestling Championship.

Prior to Priya Malik's golden run, another Indian wrestler- Varsha had won the bronze medal on Thursday by overcoming Turkey's Duygu Gen in the 65kg category.



