PSG's Instagram Page Garners 2 Mn Followers In A Day; Thanks To Lionel Messi's Arrival

Barcelona has been left with a huge void to fill following Lionel Messi's departure from the club. The Argentina superstar made an emotional exit from Camp Nou after spending 21 years at the club. After his exit from Barcelona, Messi's next destination will be French Capital of Paris where he is set to play for Paris Saint Germain for the next two years. The ex-Barcelona forward will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses from his two-year contract with PSG having an option to extend until June 2024. With this, Messi will reunite with former teammate Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe as well as new arrivals Gini Wijnaldum, Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos.

PSG Instagram followers see increase in the number

Lionel Messi's PSG move has seen a sudden surge in the PSG Instagram followers. The number of followers on the PSG Insta account saw a surge of almost 2 million following the 34-year-old's arrival. According to a report by L'equipe since Friday, the PSG Instagram account has seen nearly 850,000 new followers, as well as 200,000 new fans on Facebook. The report further states that on Twitter, the various pages in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic, were snapped up by new followers - notably the Spanish version which went from 600 new daily fans to 8,500 since Friday.

PSG followers before and after Lionel Messi's arrival

(Stats from social blade)

Messi meets up with PSG players in Ibiza

In his recent farewell press conference, Messi admitted that some PSG players met him during a holiday recently in Ibiza following Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph over Brazil. "I met them in Ibiza, we met them one day, got together and we're friends. I was going to meet Paredes and Di Maria. Ney called me and said, Do you want to see me? We uploaded the photo at that moment because we were having a good time and there was a joke at the time, they kept telling me, 'Come to Paris, come to Paris'. It was just a joke, that was all." Messi meeting the PSG stars made headlines as the French club was the club he was heavily linked to but his signing was confirmed by the Parisian Ligue 1 outfit.