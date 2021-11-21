Qatar GP: Fernando Alonso Clinches 1st Podium Since Hungary 2014; Wins Driver Of The Day

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso finished the Qatar Grand Prix 2021 at third place in the Losail circuit on Sunday and picked up his first podium in F1 since the Hungarian GP in 2014. Starting the race from P2, Alonso displayed his incredible race craft with charging cars of Red bull, Alpha Tauri, and McLaren, trying to overtake him throughout the race. However, Alonso hung on the P3 and was awarded the Driver Of the Day award at the end of the race.

At the ending stages of the races, Alonso displayed strong defence against Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who ultimately finished the race at P4. Meanwhile, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton picked up his 102nd career win by finishing ahead of his F1 2021 drivers championship rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull. At the same time, Alonso’s teammate at Alpine Esteban Ocon finished the race at the fifth position ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll. By winning a handful of points in Qatar, Alpine reached a total of 137 points in the F1 2021 Constructor Standings, ahead of their main rivals Alpha Tauri who have scored 112 points in the season so far.

What did Fernando Alonso say after his 98th podium in F1?

As mentioned on the official website of Formula One after finishing the race at P3, while speaking in the post-race interview, the 40-year old veteran racer said, “Unbelievable, seven years! Finally, we got it, honestly, I thought to be leading after Lap 1, on the red tyre I wanted to have a go at Lewis. We tried one stop from the beginning but we didn't know the [tyre] wear at a new venue for everybody. The car was superb and [the team] deserve it. I've waited so long for this, so I'm very happy”.

Fernando Alonso finished 2nd in Hungary 2014 with Ferrari

The third-place finish was Alonso 98th podium in his F1 career of 18 years, as he last found himself on the podium in 2014 during the Hungarian GP, where he finished in second place with his Ferrari. After moving out of Ferrari in 2015, Alonso raced for McLaren until 2018, before taking a two years break and returning with Alpine in 2021. He is currently one of the oldest drivers in the grid and he will be the oldest driver in the F1 2022 season, as Kimi Raikkonen is set for his retirement.

(Instagram Image: @alpinef1team)