Qatar GP Live Stream: How To Watch Crucial F1 Race In India, US And UK?

The F1 Drivers' Championship seems to get more and more intense by the race as the season edges closer to the end. After Lewis Hamilton stormed through the field in the last race in Brazil, the Brit now trails title rival Max Verstappen by 14 points heading into this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix race.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting race, here is a look at the entire Qatar GP schedule, live stream and the details of how to watch F1 in India, the US and the UK.

Qatar GP full schedule

Friday

Free Practice One: 4:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Saturday

Free Practice Three: 4:30 PM IST to 5:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

Sunday

Main Race: 7:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST

Qatar GP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Qatar GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official website and social media handles of F1. The race gets underway at 7:30 PM IST on November 21.

How to watch F1 live in the US?

United States fans wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the telecast of the race. As for the Qatar GP live stream, fans can tune in to the ESPN app. The main race will begin live at 9:00 AM ET on November 21.

Qatar GP live stream details in the UK

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch F1 live can tune in to the Sky Sports F1 channel. As for the Qatar GP live stream, fans can tune in to the SkyGo app. They can also watch the live stream using the NOWTV Day Pass. The race will commence live at 3:00 PM BST on November 21.