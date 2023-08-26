R Praggnanandhaa adorable image with his mother featuring Chess World Cup medal

R Praggnanandhaa became a household sensation following his brilliant run in the Chess World Cup final. He lost to Magnus Carlsen in a tightly contested final and has also qualified for the Candidates event. Praggnanandhaa was the youngest player ever to feature in the Chess World Cup final.

3 things you need to know

R Praggnanandhaa lost to Magnus Carlsen in the Chess World Cup final

Praggnanandhaa is now the 3rd ranked Indian chess player

He will also be participating in the prestigious Candidate event

R Praggnanandhaa shared an adorable picture with mother

The 18-year-old has always been fond of his mother and also spoke highly of her, who has been a strong pillar in his success. Her mother, Nagalakshmi, was seen with his son during the Chess World Cup final and the young chess player recently shared an adorable picture from her official social media handle. In the picture, her mother was seen wearing his silver, which the player won for becoming the runner-up in the Chess World Cup.

He wrote, "Extremely elated to win Silver medal in Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified to the Candidates 2024! Grateful to receive the love, support and prayers of each one of you! Thankyou everyone for the wishes With my ever supportive, happiest and proud Amma."

The image garnered over 1 million impressions on X and broke the internet as people showered love on the post.