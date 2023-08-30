R Praggnanandhaa Receives Rousing Welcome At Chennai Airport After Winning Silver Medal

India's Chess prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, who made the entire nation proud with his exploits in the Chess World Cup 2023, has received a grand welcome at the Chennai Airport. Pragg reached the final of the World Cup and thereby qualified for the candidate's tournament that will take place next year. Pragg lost to Magnus Carlsen in the tournament and became the runner-up, but he won the hearts of the Indians throughout the country.



In his brief interaction with the media, Pragg mentioned that he 'feels really great'. He also mentioned, 'I think it is good for Chess.'

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | "It feels really great. I think it is good for Chess," says Indian chess grandmaster and 2023 FIDE World Cup runner-up R Praggnanandhaa, as his schoolmates, All India Chess Federation representatives and State Government representatives receive him at… pic.twitter.com/s2TpHCR7tz August 30, 2023

(This is a breaking news copy, updates will be made soon)