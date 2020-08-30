Rahul Gandhi Extends Best Wishes As Team India Storms Into Chess Olympiad Final

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended best wishes to team India as it made it to the finals of the Chess Olympiad on Sunday. Expressing pride for entering the finals for the first time in history, Gandhi said billions of hearts are rooting for team India’s big win in the Chess Olympiad this year.

All the very best to the Indian team for the online Chess Olympiad.



It’s a matter of great pride to be in the finals for the first time ever.



Go for the win! Billion hearts are rooting for you. https://t.co/jvReUx9QRC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

In a massive accomplishment, Koneru Humpy held her nerve in an Armageddon game to pull off a 2-1 victory for India in the Chess Olympiad semi-final against Poland on Saturday. India, whose previous best finish at the Chess Olympiad was a bronze medal in 2014, are now certain of a first-ever gold or silver. They will be up against Russia vs USA semi-final on Sunday.

World Women Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy wins a decisive Armageddon game with Black against Monika Socko & Team India makes it to the final of FIDE Online #ChesOlympiad. They will play a winner of Russia - USA match that will start at 16:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/n29sDaOnnZ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 29, 2020

Team India’s steady progress

The Indian team reclaimed its position with the 2-1 victory on Saturday after losing the first round at 2-4. The team then made a strong comeback in the second with a crushing 4.5-1.5 win. Humpy finished off rest of the match with a tie-breaker.

Indian superstar Humpy Koneru wins it for INDIA 🇮🇳



India moves to FINALS!!! #ChessOlympiad #IndiaOP pic.twitter.com/NDaQfAqjnE — Chess.com - India (@chesscom_in) August 29, 2020

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand also emerged victorious against Jan-Krzystof Duda in 78 moves in the second round after losing to his opponent in the first round.

Captain Vidit Gujrathi led the way with a win over Gzegorz Gajeswki while Humpy and D Harika also made successes. Young genius R Praggnanandhaa, who replaced Nihal Sarin, was later beaten by Igor Janik, while Vantika Agrawal drew with Alicja Silwicka.

India is in the Finals!! After losing the 1st match to Poland 4-2 we came back strongly in the in the next one by scoring 4.5-1.5! Humpy showed amazing nerves by clinching the armaggedon in a spectacular way!! — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) August 29, 2020

In the first round, Anand lost to Duda while Gujrathi was beaten by Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Divya Deshmukh was defeated by Alicja Silwicka. Humpy and Harika drew against Socko and Karina Cyfika while Sarin posted the only victory for India, beating Igor Janik, in the first round.

The Indian team had earlier beaten Armenia in Friday’s quarterfinal. This is the first time the Olympiad is being played online and with a final stage played on a knockout basis.

