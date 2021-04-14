Ramadan Mubarak: Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Send Festive Greetings To Fans

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 (Wednesday in India), marked the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan. And on the occasion, many former and current MMA fighters took to social media to wish their Muslim fans, ‘Ramadan Mubarak’. Muslims all around the world fast throughout Ramadan, which means they cannot eat or drink during daylight hours for 30 days. It is a way for them to stay devoted to their faith, feel more compassion for the poor and exercise self-discipline.

While this religious practice does not hold much significance for those outside the Islamic faith, MMA fans are familiar with the holy month because of its impact on the sport, considering fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev deny fighting during the holy month. Nurmagomedov, who is now retired, claims that MMA fighters are prone to get injured while training, so it’s dangerous to compete inside the octagon while fasting, where the risk is even bigger.

Ramadan Kareem 2021: Khabib Nurmagomedov wishes fans ‘Ramadan Mubarak’

On Tuesday, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and wished fans “Ramadan Kareem” by sharing a video of Russian influencer Hasbulla Magomedov aka General Vgorode. In the clip, the 18-year-old can be seen wishing fans on the occurrence of the holy month, with Nurmagomedov adding the same and thanking Magomedov.

Ramadan Kareem 2021: Conor McGregor sends a festive message to fans

A few hours later, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s arch-nemesis Conor McGregor took to social media and wished fans on the occasion, adding that he’s “honoured to be spending Ramadan in the UAE this year”. Conor McGregor loves spending time in the UAE and has visited the Islamic country numerous times this year. Earlier, he travelled to Abu Dhabi to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January- a fight he lost via a second-round KO.

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim friends and fans. Honored to be spending Ramadan in the UAE this year ðŸ™ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2021

Conor McGregor Twitter: Conor McGregor next fight

While Khabib has retired from the sport, Conor McGregor is still aiming to win back the lightweight crown. Earlier, he was in talks with Dustin Poirier for a trilogy bout, which was set to headline UFC 264 on July 10. However, after having some back-and-forth with the Diamond on Twitter, McGregor called off the bout, stating he would rather fight someone else.

Since then, fighters like Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee and Michael Johnson have shown interest in replacing Poirier in the event. Even, Michael Chandler, who is set to fight Charles Oliveira for a vacant lightweight title at UFC 262, has offered to make a quick turnaround from that card and meet McGregor at UFC 264. The Conor McGregor next fight announcement is expected to be out soon.

