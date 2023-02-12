Last Updated:

Reactions Pour In After Islam Makhachev Wins Tough Fight Vs Alexander Volkonovski

Upon witnessing an enthralling encounter at UFC 284 between Islam Makhachev and Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski fans present their reactions.

Prateek Arya
UFC 284

Upon witnessing an enthralling encounter at UFC 284 between the UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski fight fans couldn't stop from presenting their reactions. The fight went to the distance to showcase 25 extraordinary minutes of prime MMA action. The match was won by Islam Makhachev via unanimous decision. 

The highly intriguing encounter on paper Islam Makhachev Vs. Alexander Volkanovski delivered a spectacle inside the Octagon. Islam walked to the ring to a hostile crowd in Perth. Having wished to knock Volkanovski out, Islam backed his ground game in the first round and got hold of the Aussie in the round to gain momentum. Round two was more competitive as Volkanovski appeared to be the aggressor. Following this, the third round saw cautious handling from both individuals as both refrained from taking risks. The fourth saw Islam's dominant wrestling prowess as almost the entire round functioned on the ground. The supreme defense of Volkanovski helped him survive the match. The match went down to the fifth where both men gave their best to come out as the winner. In the end, it was Islam Makhachev who was adjudged as the winner by unanimous decision.

Reactions Following Makhachev's Win at UFC 284

 

