Red Bull Hire Psychologist For 'problem Child' Yuki Tsunoda, Chief Helmut Marko Reveals

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has labelled AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child,' stating that the Japanese star finds it extremely difficult to keep his emotions in check. As a result, he revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to help him manage his emotions and help him maintain consistent performance for the team.

Marko explains decision to hire psycholost for Yuki Tsunoda

While speaking to Red Bull-owned Servus TV, Helmut Marko said, "We have organised a kind of psychologist to work with him (Yuki Tsunoda), because he continued to rant in the corners, so that inhibits performance. We should keep our emotions in check." The Red Bull chief then went on to compare Tsunoda with Max Verstappen by adding, "Thank God Max [Verstappen] is calm. Our problem child in this respect is Tsunoda. He explodes on the radio, you wouldn't believe it."

Yuki Tsunoda admits he needs to manage his emotions better

Yuki Tsunoda cost his AlphaTauri team valuable points at the British Grand Prix last weekend by colliding with his teammate, Pierre Gasly while trying to pass him. As a result, both drivers finished out of the points. The collision not only cost AlphaTauri but also the senior Red Bull Racing team, as a piece of debris from the contact between Tsunoda and Gasly got stuck under championship leader Max Verstappen's car. Consequently, the Dutchman lost approximately 2.5 seconds per lap and also a potential race win.

this clip has been living rent-free in our heads for a year now 😅 pic.twitter.com/5G146kpNmL — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) July 7, 2022

Following a disappointing race at the British Grand Prix last week, Yuki Tsunoda told reporters at the Austrian GP, "I know that I have to improve myself (in) those parts to have more consistency. So, hopefully, the new trainer will work well." As for the ongoing work with his new psychologist, he added, "I don't know currently if it's working well or not. He has to understand more about me and also I have to understand what direction we have to take."

While both Tsunoda and Gasly have scored points in three of the ten races so far this season, Gasly has not made any serious mistakes that have cost his team.