Red Bull Racing Requests To Review Hamilton's Penalty In Max Verstappen British GP Crash

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's controversial collision on the opening lap of the British GP has resulted in endless discussions post the incident. Red Bull Racing was left seething because the crash ended Verstappen's race, who was leading the British GP. For the past few days, the Milton Keyes outfit has been mulling over raising a challenge against the 10-second penalty imposed on Hamilton. On Tuesday, the FIA formally confirmed that the team had submitted a review for the same to the stewards.

Red Bull Racing submits request to review Hamilton-Verstappen crash

With a request having been submitted to review the crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, both Red Bull Racing and Mercedes F1 representatives are required to attend a video conference on Thursday at 3 PM Hungary time. According to the FIA's International Sporting Code, the teams have a right of review for up to 14 days after a stewards' ruling if ‘a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned’.The 14-day period expires on August 1, the day of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Racing's petition could penalize Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton managed to win the British GP despite the 10-second penalty given to him. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner was unsurprisingly unhappy with the stewards' decision considering the consequences, and also deemed Hamilton's penalty as 'light' given the intensity of the crash. Before officially submitting a review, Horner had said, "Given the severity of the incident and the lenient penalty, we are reviewing all data and have the right to request a review. We are therefore still looking at the evidence and considering all of our sporting options."

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Since the race stewards had a thorough look at the accident, Red Bull Racing cited the financial impact the collision caused on the team. "The other significant factor is the cost-cap element of this. That crash has cost us approximately $1.8million (£1.3m). An accident like that has massive ramifications in a budget cap era," said Horner. With budgets limited for the first time in F1's history, the budget cap is a significant factor. Teams are not permitted to spend more than $145m this year.

