'Remember The Name': Fans Hail Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa As He Stuns World No. 1 Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa defeated the Norwegian chess grandmaster and World No 1, Magnus Carlsen, in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday.

Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen

Chess World No 1 Magnus Carlsen suffered a shock defeat at the hands of 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. The result of the Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen game was the biggest upset of the tournament, as the young Indian Grandmaster defeated the Norwegian chess grandmaster in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt his run of three straight wins.

Fans react to Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen match

 

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen: How has Praggnanandhaa fared so far in the tournament

For Praggnanandhaa, the win over Magnus Carlsen was his first against the Norwegian in any form of chess. Currently, the Indian Grandmaster lies in joint 12th spot after eight rounds, with eight points. In the earlier rounds, he had registered a solitary victory over Lev Aronian and had two draws and four defeats. He drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov.

Currently, Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, who lost the world championship match a few months ago to Magnus Carlsen, is on top of the standings with 19 points followed by Ding Liren and Hansen (both on 15 points). In the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament, a player gets three points for a win and one for a draw in the preliminary rounds. Seven more rounds remain in the preliminary phase.

