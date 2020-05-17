Republic TV Accesses Sports Ministry's SOP Guidelines For Resumption Of Sports In India

Sports Ministry through Sports Authority of India will implement the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of Sports and sporting activities in India.

Republic TV has access to the full 33 pages SOP which lays down the following principles for the resumption of sport and recreation activities:

Resumption of sport and recreation activities should not compromise the health of individuals or the community.

Resumption of sport and recreation activities will be based on objective health information to ensure they are conducted safely and do not risk increased COVID-19 local transmission rates.

All decisions about the resumption of sport and recreation activities must take place with careful reference to these National Principles following close consultation with MoHFW and/or Local Public Health Authorities, as relevant.

All individuals who participate in, and contribute to, sport and recreation will be considered in resumption plans, including those at the high performance/professional level, those at the community competitive level, and those who wish to enjoy passive (non-contact) individual sports and recreation.

Resumption of other sporting activity should take place in a staged fashion with an initial phase of small group (<10) activities in a non-contact fashion, prior to moving on to a subsequent phase of large group (>10) activities including full contact training/competition in sport. Individual jurisdictions will determine progression through these phases, taking account of local epidemiology, risk mitigation strategies and public health capability.

At all times sport and recreation organisations must respond to the directives of Public Health Authorities. Localised outbreaks may require sporting organisations to again restrict activity and those organisations must be ready to respond accordingly. The detection of a positive COVID-19 case in a sporting or recreation club or organisation will result in a standard public health response, which could include quarantine of a whole team or large group, and close contacts, for the required period.

