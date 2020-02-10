Kiren Rijiju Confirms 'unofficial' Kabaddi That's Gone To Pakistan Has No Permission

A day after a controversy broke out on arrival of an "Indian team" in Pakistan, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday has said that nobody has given any permission to them. He clarified that no permission was sought and no clearance was given to any Kabbadi team to visit Pakistan. However, he added that Visa issuance is the sovereign right of any country.

Speaking to media, Rijiju said: "Playing in the name of the country and using flag needs to be investigated. There is no permission for going to Pakistan. Anybody can go anywhere, but using India's name is an issue." Union Sports Min Kiren Rijiju:No one has given permission to any Kabaddi player to go to Pakistan. Issuance of giving visa is the sovereign prerogative of a country, we have no role in granting visa. We'll talk to the Kabaddi federation on whether it was an informed visit or not. pic.twitter.com/nc1l8QKPot — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the sports ministry spokesman also said that the government has not granted permission to any athlete to travel to Pakistan for the event. "The sports ministry and the ministry of external affairs have not granted any permission to any team, which is mandatory while representing the country at any international event," a sports ministry source told PTI on condition of anonymity. The administrator of Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) Justice (Retd) S P Garg also said that the national body has not cleared any such team.

SC appoints retired Kerala HC judge for making inventory of ornaments at Sabarimala temple

What is the controversy?

The arrival of an 'Indian team' in Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship has kicked up a controversy with the sports ministry and the national federation claiming that they have not given clearance to any athlete for competing in the neighbouring country. A contingent from India reached Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to take part in the championship, being hosted by Pakistan for the first time. The pictures and footage of the Indians arriving in Lahore have surfaced in social media. The tournament opens on Monday at the Punjab Football Stadium in Lahore followed by some matches which will also be held in Faisalabad and Gujarat.

Supreme Court upholds the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018

What is the procedure for participation at overseas?

The procedure for participation at overseas events is that the national federation will communicate to the sports ministry which in turn will write to the MEA for political clearance and Home Ministry for security clearance, irrespective of whether the government is funding the contingent or not. AKFI is currently being run by administrator, Justice (retd) Garg, after the Delhi High Court had struck down its elections held in 2018. Pakistan Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed the 'Indian contingent' at a Lahore hotel.

Arrival of 'unofficial' Indian team in Pak for World Kabaddi C'ships kicks up controversy

The officials of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation welcomed and garlanded the Indian players when they crossed into Pakistan from Wagah border from where they were taken in a security convoy to their hotel in Lahore. All the six previous editions of the World Kabbadi Championship took place in India between 2010 and 2019. India has won all six championships, defeating Pakistan in the 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 editions. Pakistani organisers said that teams from Australia, England, Germany, Iran, Azerbaijan, Sierra Leone, Kenya, and Canada are also taking part in the event.

'Reservation in promotions is not a fundamental right' says Supreme court in key judgment