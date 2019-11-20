Ritu Phogat Called 'Female Khabib', Says She's Humbled With Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison

Ritu Phogat set the Cadillac Arena alight in Beijing by blowing out South Korea’s Nam Hee Kim a.k.a Captain Marvel in her MMA debut. The Indian finished the fight within three minutes and she looked absolutely comfortable with her punches that forced the referee to intervene and stop the fight. Ritu Phogat was successful with her MMA debut and the Indian is already being called ‘The Female Khabib’ of the sport.

🇮🇳 DOMINANT DEBUT 🇮🇳

Indian phenom Ritu Phogat scores a Round 1 TKO against Nam Hee Kim to pick up her first victory in mixed martial arts! @PhogatRitu#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #AgeOfDragons pic.twitter.com/J2WCjwAhBT — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2019

Ritu Phogat: ‘The Female Khabib’

Before taking a step into MMA, Ritu Phogat has achieved the sky in the wrestling universe. The gold medallist of Commonwealth 2016 games is a world-class wrestler and her wrestling abilities helped her to get a victory in MMA debut. It was one-sided show, as Ritu took down Nam Hee Kim in the first round with a superb clinch and ended the match by landing bombs over the South Korean’s face. Ritu’s superior wrestling skills have made a lot of fans call her as the ‘Female Khabib’ and Ritu Phogat is humbled to be compared with the UFC lightweight champion. In a recent interview with MMA India, Ritu Phogat said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a great fighter and being compared to him will motivate her to work hard and bring a One Championship belt in India.

Ritu Phogat: One Championship Journey

Miss Phogat is just one fight old in MMA and she already eyes towards a title shot. According to Ritu, she wants to be the first Indian to get her hands on an MMA gold, since a lot of Indians expect a lot from her and she hopes to live up to the expectation of Indian fans.

“I don’t take the pressure negatively, I always think positive and hope to live up to their expectations,” said Ritu Phogat.

