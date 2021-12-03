Ritu Phogat Vs Stamp Fairtex Live Stream: How To Watch One Championship Grand Prix Finale?

Quick links:
Image: Instagram@RituPhogat
India's Ritu Phogat is all set to take on Thailand's Stamp Fairtex at the One Grand Prix Final at the Singapore Stadium in Kallang on Friday, December 3. The match is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 PM IST. The winner of this fight will earn the right to challenge ONE Atomweight Champion Angela Lee for the world championship belt.
Ahead of what promises to be an exciting bout, here is a look at how to watch One Championship live in India and the Ritu Phogat vs Stamp Fairtex live stream details.
Unfortunately, for fans wondering how to watch One Grand Prix final live in India, there will be no official telecast in the country. However, Indian fans can watch the fight using the live stream available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Although Ritu Phogat lost her first game in May this year, she has been in terrific form ever since. In her previous two fights, she defeated China's Meng Bo in the quarter-final before defeating Jenelyn Olsim of the Philippines in the semi-final. Thanks to these two wins, she improved her MMA record to 7-1.
While speaking in a recent interview, Ritu Phogat explained the goals she had for herself and also revealed her admiration for Conor Mcgregor after the MMA star unexpectedly praised the Indian. While speaking to the Post on Tuesday, Phogat said,
"Definitely it was unexpected. It was nice, it was an expected surprise. The support was immensely well-received. I just hope I live up to his expectations, because a personality of that calibre if he gives you a shoutout, it definitely means you've got some big goals to smash.
I just hope I'm able to perform well and make him proud, and yes, definitely when he comes to India I'd like to meet up with him at least once. This only serves as a motivator to me to keep breaking my own records.
I would like to follow in his footsteps and be a shining example, not just for India. I want to represent MMA and be the poster girl for it across the world. I want to reach that stage and that calibre at some point in my career, and I know I will."